India Plans 20 Nuclear Power Plants By 2031

Though it still has only a single-digit share in total electricity production, India has been looking to tap nuclear power faster.

IMAGE: Fishermen protest against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu in 2014. Photograph: Reuters

Recent government announcements on accelerating the use of nuclear power in India suggests a significant increase in the pace.

Earlier in January, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that public sector companies would be roped in to help build plants.

Plans are afoot to commission at least 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, according to a December Lok Sabha reply.

India has historically taken more than a decade to get plants in action, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The median construction time for nuclear plants -- which is the average construction time taken from the first pouring of concrete for the construction of the plant to the time it connects to the grid -- in India is 14.2 years.

In comparison, it takes 5.7 years to connect a plant to the grid in China (see chart 1).

Such plants are built in five years from the first pour of concrete.

In 2021, 3.2 per cent of the electricity produced in India was from nuclear sources, an increase from 2.8 per cent a decade ago (see chart 2).

India's share in the global nuclear production has doubled from 0.8 per cent to 1.5 per cent in the same period (see chart 3).

According to a pre-pandemic estimate by the International Energy Agency, an inter-governmental organisation that helps with policy recommendations in the energy sector, global nuclear power production will grow by 46 per cent by 2040 and 90 per cent of this increase in generation will take place in India and China.

