News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China refuses US request for talks, says Pentagon

China refuses US request for talks, says Pentagon

By Lalit K Jha
February 08, 2023 08:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China has declined Washington's request for a telephonic call between United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Beijing counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe, the Pentagon has said after fighter jets shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon.

IMAGE: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The request was made soon after the balloon was shot down on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean.

It had hovered over continental America for several days after entering the US airspace on January 30 in Montana.

China has acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but denied that it was for surveillance purposes rather for weather monitoring and that it had drifted off course.

The US, however, has asserted that it has enough evidence to prove that this was a surveillance balloon.

 

"On Saturday, immediately after taking action to down the PRC balloon, the DOD (Department of Defense) submitted a request for a secure call between Secretary Austin and PRC (People's Republic of China) Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe," Pentagon spokesperson Gen Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

"We believe in the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC in order to responsibly manage the relationship. Lines between our militaries are particularly important in moments like this," he said.

Unfortunately, China has 'declined our request. Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue', the spokesperson said.

The US has accused China of violating American sovereignty and international law.

China, on the other hand, has said that by shooting down its balloon, the US has violated international law and warned that it reserves its right to take appropriate action in response.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
US survey ship with drone was spying: Chinese daily
US survey ship with drone was spying: Chinese daily
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
Reduced Cong to zero: Rajasthan minister mocks Pilot
Reduced Cong to zero: Rajasthan minister mocks Pilot
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor 'Bard': Pichai
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor 'Bard': Pichai
How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details
How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details
Adani magic happened after 2014: Rahul rips into Modi
Adani magic happened after 2014: Rahul rips into Modi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Spy balloon raises US-China tension; Beijing says...

Spy balloon raises US-China tension; Beijing says...

Blinken postpones China trip amid spy balloon row

Blinken postpones China trip amid spy balloon row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances