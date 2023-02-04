News
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America

By Lalit K Jha
February 04, 2023 09:39 IST
Photograph: Screengrab via Reuters

The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

 

The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing.

Lalit K Jha
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

