China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Key Points Strategic Vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor

Rising Regional Concerns

Indian Preparedness and Geopolitical Tensions

India watches developments near its most vulnerable land bridge

Tensions are building along India's eastern strategic flank as developments in neighbouring regions sharpen attention on the Siliguri Corridor -- the narrow strip of land in northern West Bengal that connects mainland India to its eight northeastern states.

Often described as the 'Chicken's Neck', the corridor remains one of India's most sensitive geographic choke points.

Recent activity involving infrastructure upgrades close to the corridor has triggered renewed concern among Indian security planners, particularly amid reports of expanding Chinese involvement in projects near the India-Bangladesh border.

A narrow lifeline under scrutiny

The Siliguri Corridor, barely 20-22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, carries vital road, rail, fuel and communication links to the north east.

Any disruption to this passage would have serious economic, military and humanitarian implications.

Given its strategic importance, even incremental changes in the surrounding security environment tend to draw intense scrutiny in New Delhi.

Over the years, India has invested heavily in strengthening troop presence, logistics hubs and alternative connectivity routes to reduce vulnerabilities linked to the corridor's geography.

Infrastructure activity rings alarm bells

Attention has recently turned to developments across the border in northern Bangladesh, where efforts are underway to revive and upgrade a long-defunct airbase close to the Indian frontier.

The site lies within operational range of the Siliguri Corridor, prompting concerns about its potential future role if dual-use or military capabilities were to be introduced.

The unease is compounded by reports of Chinese diplomatic and technical engagement linked to infrastructure projects in the same region.

While officially framed as civilian or development-oriented initiatives, such projects are being closely monitored in India for their longer-term strategic implications.

China's expanding footprint in the eastern theatre

For Indian planners, these developments are not viewed in isolation.

They are seen against the backdrop of China's broader push to enhance infrastructure, surveillance and mobility across the Himalayan region and neighbouring countries.

From roads and railways in Tibet to port and airfield projects across South Asia, Beijing's expanding footprint has altered the regional security calculus.

Any activity that could improve monitoring or access near the Siliguri Corridor inevitably raises red flags for Indian defence establishments.

Diplomatic sensitivities and regional balance

India has sought to manage the situation through a calibrated mix of vigilance and diplomacy.

New Delhi continues to stress the importance of stable and cooperative relations with Bangladesh, even as it keeps a close watch on external involvement near its borders.

At the same time, the developments underline the growing strategic competition between India and China in South Asia's eastern corridor, where geography magnifies the impact of even limited moves.

Reinforcing the corridor

Indian security agencies have, in parallel, continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

These measures are aimed at ensuring that the corridor remains resilient under any contingency.

As regional dynamics evolve, the Chicken's Neck remains a reminder of how geography, infrastructure and geopolitics intersect -- and why developments even beyond India's borders can have outsized strategic consequences.

