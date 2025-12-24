Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck Returns To India's Security Radar

For decades, the Siliguri Corridor was treated as a geographical vulnerability to be quietly managed. Today, it has emerged as a focal point of eastern geopolitics.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

A controversial 'Greater Bangladesh' map circulating on social media and linked to slain Bangladesh activist Sharif Osman Hadi has reignited India's deepest strategic anxieties in the East, pushing the Siliguri Corridor -- the narrow land bridge linking the Northeast to the mainland -- back into the heart of India's security calculus.

Though dismissed in Bangladesh as fringe online propaganda, Indian security planners see the episode as part of a larger and more troubling pattern: Growing anti-India sentiment, prolonged political instability in Bangladesh, and the erosion of assumptions that once kept India's eastern flank relatively stable.

Why the Chicken Neck matters

At just about 22 km at its narrowest point, the Siliguri Corridor is India's only land route to eight north eastern states.

It carries highways, rail links, fuel lines and critical military supply routes.

Any serious disruption would not only isolate the north east but also weaken India's posture along its sensitive frontier with China in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Strategically, the corridor sits at a crossroads of regional pressure points -- Bangladesh to the south, Nepal to the west and China's Chumbi Valley to the north -- making it uniquely vulnerable to multi-directional stress during a crisis.

Bangladesh factor turns unpredictable

India's concerns have deepened since Bangladesh's 2024 political upheaval, which unsettled a long period of relatively cooperative ties.

The rise of radical nationalist messaging, attacks on Hindu minorities and increasingly open hostility toward Indian interests have altered New Delhi's threat assessment.

Security agencies view the circulation of irredentist imagery -- even if unofficial -- as feeding a hostile ecosystem that questions existing borders and normalises anti-India mobilisation.

Such narratives, Indian officials believe, gain traction amid weak governance and social unrest, creating opportunities for destabilisation.

China's shadow looms large

While the 'Greater Bangladesh' map itself does not reference China, Indian strategists increasingly interpret developments in Bangladesh through a wider regional lens.

Beijing's expanding economic footprint, infrastructure investments and political outreach in Bangladesh have added a new dimension to India's eastern security environment.

The proximity of the Siliguri Corridor to the Chumbi Valley, where Chinese forces enjoy strategic depth, reinforces fears of a squeeze scenario in a conflict -- pressure from the north combined with instability or disruption from the south.

India redraws the military map

Against this backdrop, India has moved to decisively strengthen its military posture around the corridor.

Three new military installations have been operationalised to provide depth, redundancy and rapid reaction capability.

The Lachit Borphukan Military Station near Dhubri in Assam strengthens coverage along Bangladesh's western flank, while forward bases at Kishanganj in Bihar and Chopra in West Bengal are positioned to secure approach routes and enable swift troop movement.

Together, they are designed to counter both conventional threats and non-traditional risks such as sabotage, infiltration and unrest spilling across the border.

From border management to deterrence

The enhanced deployment is not merely defensive.

It marks a shift from static border management to forward deterrence, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted control of India's Northeastern lifeline under adverse regional conditions.

The posture also serves as a signal -- to Dhaka, Beijing and other regional actors -- that India will not tolerate ambiguity around its territorial integrity or strategic corridors.

Minority attacks and strategic fallout

Repeated reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have further strained bilateral ties.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, Indian officials see minority insecurity as an indicator of deeper instability that could have cross-border ramifications.

As Bangladesh navigates an uncertain political transition, India appears to be preparing for a more contested eastern neighbourhood -- one where domestic unrest, information warfare and great-power rivalry increasingly intersect.

IMAGE: The Siliguri Corridor sketch. Photograph: Kind courtesy overpass-turbo.eu, umap.openstreetmap, fropenstreetmap.org/OpenStreetMap contributors/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

A narrow strip, widening stakes

For decades, the Siliguri Corridor was treated as a geographical vulnerability to be quietly managed. Today, it has emerged as a focal point of eastern geopolitics.

India's message is unmistakable: The Chicken Neck is no longer just a narrow strip of land -- it is a red line.

Amid the continuing unrest in Bangladesh and growing concerns over its impact on India's security, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that diplomatic options were fast shrinking and that a permanent solution to the crisis in the neighbouring country may require what he described as 'surgery'.

Sarma said the evolving situation posed serious risks for India, particularly the north eastern states, which he described as highly vulnerable due to geography and demographic pressures.

The chief minister identified the Siliguri Corridor as India's most critical strategic vulnerability.

He pointed out that Bangladesh lies on both sides of the narrow stretch that connects the north east to the rest of the country.

Sarma said India may one day have to secure 20 to 22 kilometres of land, either through diplomacy or, if required, through force, to permanently safeguard the region.

Describing the Siliguri Corridor issue as an unfinished national agenda, Sarma said decisions on timing and strategy rest with the Centre.

Urging patience, he said, 'History has its moment,' and warned against rushing sensitive geopolitical moves.

Targeting Bangladesh's interim leadership, Sarma said the government headed by Muhammad Yunus was unlikely to last long.

The current regime, the chief minister said, had created conditions that were deeply worrying for India, especially for border states like Assam.

Sarma said post-Hasina Bangladesh was moving rapidly towards extremism, making strategic divergence inevitable.

India, he said, could not remain aligned with nations that choose such a path.

The chief minister said Assam's position as a border state had made it exceptionally sensitive, with external threats and internal demographic shifts pushing the region towards a point where difficult decisions could no longer be deferred.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff