21 Children Rescued From Railway Station In Bihar

Authorities in Bihar rescued twenty-one children from a railway station, thwarting a potential child trafficking operation and detaining a suspect.

Key Points 21 children were rescued from Bapudham Motihari railway station in Bihar.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with NGO assistance.

A suspected trafficker has been detained in connection with the child rescue operation.

The rescued children are undergoing medical examination.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the suspected child trafficking.

Twenty-one children were rescued from a railway station in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday, and a suspected trafficker was detained, officials said.

Child Rescue Operation at Motihari Railway Station

The children were rescued by the RPF, with an NGO's assistance, from the Bapudham Motihari railway station, they said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) SHO Santosh Kumar said the rescued children have been sent for medical examination.

"The motive behind the trafficking is under investigation," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the children had been kept at an unlicensed hostel under the pretext of providing education, officials said.