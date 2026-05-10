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21 Children Rescued From Railway Station In Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 17:21 IST

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Authorities in Bihar rescued twenty-one children from a railway station, thwarting a potential child trafficking operation and detaining a suspect.

Key Points

  • 21 children were rescued from Bapudham Motihari railway station in Bihar.
  • The rescue operation was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with NGO assistance.
  • A suspected trafficker has been detained in connection with the child rescue operation.
  • The rescued children are undergoing medical examination.
  • Authorities are investigating the motive behind the suspected child trafficking.

Twenty-one children were rescued from a railway station in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday, and a suspected trafficker was detained, officials said.

Child Rescue Operation at Motihari Railway Station

The children were rescued by the RPF, with an NGO's assistance, from the Bapudham Motihari railway station, they said.

 

Government Railway Police (GRP) SHO Santosh Kumar said the rescued children have been sent for medical examination.

"The motive behind the trafficking is under investigation," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the children had been kept at an unlicensed hostel under the pretext of providing education, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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