Odisha Police Rescue Trafficked Boys From Bihar

Odisha police rescued twelve boys from Bihar from a train amid concerns of child trafficking, launching an investigation into the matter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Twelve boys from Bihar were rescued from a train in Odisha amid concerns of child trafficking.

The rescue operation was conducted by Child Line and the police based on a tip-off at Bhadrak station.

The boys claimed they were travelling to a madrasa in Jajpur district but lacked valid documentation.

The rescued children have been placed in a shelter home in Bhadrak, Odisha.

Police have detained two adults, including one who was escorting the children, and are investigating the case of potential child trafficking.

Twelve boys from Bihar were rescued from a train in Odisha when they were being allegedly trafficked, police said on Tuesday.

Child Line and Police Operation

The operation was carried out by Child Line and police on the basis of a tip-off, they said.

"We boarded the Janshatabdi Express at Bhadrak station and rescued them," said Subhashree Padhihari, coordinator of the district Child Line.

Investigation Underway

"Though the rescued children are claiming that they were going to a madrasa in Jajpur district, they could not show any valid documents," she said.

The 12 boys have been sent to a shelter home in Bhadrak. Two adults, including the one who was escorting them, were detained, police said.

An investigation is being conducted into the case, they said.

Child trafficking is a serious issue in India, with vulnerable children often exploited for labour or other purposes. Law enforcement agencies and NGOs work to combat this crime and protect children's rights. The investigation will seek to determine the intentions of the adults accompanying the children and whether any offences were committed.