Police Investigate Child Marriage, Sexual Exploitation In Hamirpur

Police in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, have launched an investigation into alleged child marriage and sexual exploitation following a medical examination that raised concerns about the welfare of two young girls.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A child marriage and sexual exploitation case has emerged in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, prompting a police investigation.

Hospital staff alerted authorities after examining two girls, suspecting child marriage and sexual exploitation.

An FIR has been lodged under the BNS, POCSO Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The victims have been provided counselling and transferred to a One Stop Centre for their safety and care.

A case involving alleged child marriage and sexual exploitation of two girls surfaced in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, leading to a police investigation after hospital staff alerted the authorities during a medical examination, officials said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the girls underwent an examination at a local hospital, where the attending physician, observing their conditions, informed the police about suspected child marriage and sexual exploitation, they said.

One of the alleged victims hails from Bihar, while the other is a resident of the Hamirpur district, the officials said.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Upadhyay said the Nadaun police has registered a case. An FIR under sections 64(2) and 65(2) of the BNS, Section 4 of the POCSO Act, and relevant provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been lodged.

The accused involved in the exploitation will be arrested soon as the investigation process has been expedited, the ASP said.

Support for the Victims

On Friday, the police produced both girls before the District Child Welfare Committee. Chairperson of the committee, Manish Rana, said that the girls have undergone counselling and their statements would be recorded in the court.

For their safety and care, both have been transferred to One Stop Centre (OSC), officials said. The OSC scheme, also known as Sakhi, is a government initiative aimed at providing a safe and integrated support system for women affected by violence.