Authorities Halt Child Marriage In Maharashtra's Beed

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, successfully intervened to prevent an illegal child marriage, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and protect minors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, stopped a child marriage involving a 17-year-old girl.

The planned marriage violated the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

A case has been registered against the groom and family members from both sides.

The groom was a 28-year-old man from Beed tehsil.

Timely intervention by authorities foiled a family's attempt to marry off a 17-year-old girl in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Moha in Parli Vaijnath tehsil on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the groom and five family members from both sides.

Legal Action and Intervention Details

The action was initiated based on a complaint filed by a gram panchayat office-bearer.

According to the police, the marriage was scheduled to be held around 3 pm on May 10 at a school premises. The teenage girl was set to marry a 28-year-old man, a resident of Beed tehsil.

Violation of Child Marriage Laws

Acting on prior information, police rushed to the venue and stopped the ceremony before it could be completed. Officials found that the girl had not attained the legally permissible age for marriage, making the ceremony a violation of law.

Following the intervention, the police registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the groom, his parents as well as the girl's parents.