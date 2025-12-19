HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhattisgarh woman sarpanch, husband among 7 held for tiger poaching

Chhattisgarh woman sarpanch, husband among 7 held for tiger poaching

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 19, 2025 21:05 IST

A woman sarpanch was among seven persons arrested for allegedly killing a tiger in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, a forest official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

He identified the accused as Bhaisamuda sarpanch Siska Kujur, her husband Dinesh as well as Ishwar Kujur, Abhishek Roshan Bada, Mithlesh Singh, Ramnath Singh and Bhola Prasad.

The carcass of a tiger was found in Bhaisamuda under Ghui forest range, with several body parts missing, on December 15, the official said.

 

"A sniffer dog used as part of the probe reached Siska Kujur's house, from where we recovered two nails along with clump of hair and flesh of the tiger as well electric and GI wires. She was held on Wednesday, and six others the next day. Teeth, clumps of hair, nails, electric as well as GI wires, wooden stake and rope noose were recovered from their possession as well," the official said.

"They had laid an electric wire trap to hunt animals. All seven have been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act. Siska, Dinesh, Ishwar Kujur and Abhishek Roshan Bada are from Bhaisamuda, while Mithlesh and Ramnath hail from Kailashpur village. Bhola is from Bartikala village," he said.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody till December 30, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
