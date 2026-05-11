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Two Chhattisgarh Police Constables Commit Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 22:35 IST

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Two Chhattisgarh police constables tragically committed suicide in separate incidents, highlighting the potential impact of family issues on mental health within the police force.

Key Points

  • Two Chhattisgarh police constables allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents.
  • One constable, Dilip Telam, shot himself with his service rifle in Bijapur district.
  • Another constable, Jageshwar Prasad Thakur, was found hanging at his rented house in Dhamtari.
  • Family-related issues are suspected to be the primary cause of both suicides.
  • Thakur had recently returned from election duty in West Bengal before his death.

Two police constables allegedly committed suicide, apparently over family-related issues, in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.

In Bijapur district, Dilip Telam, a constable in his mid-20s from the Bastar Fighters unit of the state police, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle, while Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable Jageshwar Prasad Thakur (35) hanged himself at his rented house in Dhamtari city, they said.

 

Constable Shoots Himself in Bijapur

Telam, posted at the Police Reserve Centre in Bijapur, shot himself with his AK-47 rifle near Bijapur police station at around 9 pm on Sunday, a police statement said.

"Prima facie, family-related issues appear to be the reason behind the incident. However, further investigation was underway by the Kotwali police," the statement said.

Constable Found Hanging in Dhamtari

In the second incident, constable Thakur, who recently returned from election duty in West Bengal, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Sapna Pink City colony in Dhamtari city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The cop had been serving with the 10th Battalion of the CAF since 2009 and recently returned from election duty in West Bengal. After returning to his home state, he had come to his home on leave, said Rajesh Jagat, Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station.

Family Dispute Preceded Suicide

Originally a resident of Bhatgaon village in neighbouring Balod district, Thakur had been living in the rented accommodation in Dhamtari with his family for the past nine years. He is survived by his wife and three children, the official said.

The deceased cop's younger brother, Tribhuvan, told reporters that Thakur and his wife had an argument on Sunday evening over some issue following which his sister-in-law left home in a huff.

Tribhuvan said he tried calling his brother repeatedly, but there was no reply. Suspecting something was amiss, worried family members of the constable rushed to his house and found the door locked from inside.

They later spotted Thakur hanging inside the room after looking through the rear side of the house, he added.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem after a case of accidental death was registered.

Prima facie, a family dispute appears to have driven the constable to take the extreme step, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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