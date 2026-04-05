BJP Claims Pressure Forced Himachal Government to Reopen Chester Hills Probe

Under pressure from the BJP, the Himachal Pradesh government has reopened the investigation into the Chester Hills project amid allegations of land irregularities and corruption.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh government orders a fresh probe into the Chester Hills project after facing pressure from the BJP.

The probe concerns alleged irregularities, including a 'benami' land deal and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma claims the government initially attempted to suppress the investigation into the Chester Hills project.

The state government withdrew a previous order that had dismissed the initial inquiry as violating settled law.

The BJP is demanding a probe into the Chester Hills 'scam' by a sitting high court judge.

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Randhir Sharma claimed that public outrage and mounting pressure by the saffron party prompted the state government to order a fresh probe into the alleged irregularities in the Chester Hills project, a high-end housing scheme in Solan.

Under attack from the opposition, the Congress government in Himachal on Saturday ordered a fresh inquiry into the allegations of a 'benami' land deal and violation of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act in the Chester Hills project.

Section 118 restricts the purchase of land by non-Himachalis without prior permission.

The state government also withdrew an order dated December 6, 2025, in which the chief secretary (revenue) had dubbed the inquiry conducted by the subdivisional officer (civil), Solan, as prima facie violative of settled law.

The inquiry by the subdivisional officer had revealed several irregularities during land acquisition and benami land transactions in the Chester Hills project.

BJP's Reaction and Demands

Claiming the fresh inquiry a result of the BJP's sustained pressure, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma also reiterated his demand for a probe into the Chester Hills 'scam' by a sitting high court judge.

"The state government ordered the fresh inquiry after public outrage and sustained pressure by the BJP. We repeatedly raised the issue to corner the government, exposed corruption with facts, and forced the Congress to order a fresh probe," Sharma said in a statement.

"It is now evident that attempts were made to suppress the case, delay the probe, and ignore serious irregularities by state officials. However, due to the BJP's efforts and public pressure, the government has been compelled to act," he added.

Sharma also alleged that the Congress government's approach has been questionable from the beginning, and the move to order a fresh probe appears to be an attempt at "damage control".

"We will continue to closely monitor the issue until those responsible are punished," Sharma said.

Background and Allegations

On March 31, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta held a presser to dismiss the allegations against the Chester Hills housing project as baseless, and said that the truth will prevail once the investigation is complete.

"When officers themselves come forward to justify allegations, and the government remains silent, it indicates that not just something, but everything is wrong.

"There is an impression that the government is not just shielding the corrupt officers, but also rewarding them by offering them extensions and plum postings," Sharma had said then.

He had also alleged that the chief minister's office (CMO) was functioning more as a centre of "commission culture" rather than a decision-making body, claiming its prestige was at stake.