Jai Ram Thakur Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Corruption, Illegal Tree Felling

Jai Ram Thakur Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Corruption, Illegal Tree Felling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 20:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh's Congress government is facing serious corruption allegations from the opposition, including illegal tree felling and financial mismanagement, prompting calls for a high-level inquiry.

Key Points

  • Himachal Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, alleges corruption and political patronage within the Congress government.
  • The allegations include illegal felling of over 300 trees in the Shillai area, despite permission for only 25.
  • Thakur questions the functioning of the Chief Minister's Office, citing discrepancies in travel arrangements.
  • Concerns are raised over alleged financial irregularities in a state project, with discrepancies of around Rs 120 crore.
  • The opposition demands strict action against those responsible for the alleged corruption and illegal activities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Monday alleged that several cases of corruption and political patronage have surfaced during the tenure of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference here, he referred to the illegal felling of trees in the Shillai area of the Sirmaur district and said that permission was granted for cutting only 25 trees, but more than 300 trees were reportedly felled.

 

Nathuram Chauhan, an environmental activist of the Shillai area, had alleged that a large number of trees were illegally felled in Shillai under political patronage and had demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Thakur alleged that political protection is being extended in the matter and attempts are being made to dilute the investigation. According to him, rules permit only limited felling of trees even on private land, but in this case there has been a blatant violation of the law.

Thakur said if the government has the moral courage, it should take strict action against those responsible. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he had sought a report from the department in this regard.

Concerns Over Chief Minister's Office and Project Irregularities

The leader of the opposition also questioned the functioning of the Chief Minister's Office, alleging that there have been instances where official tour programmes of the chief minister were issued, but subsequently he travelled elsewhere without proper information being communicated to the administration or the public.

Thakur said such conduct raises serious concerns as the chief minister holds the highest constitutional office in the state.

The BJP leader also raised concerns over "financial irregularities" in another project in the state, where alleged discrepancies of around Rs 120 crore have surfaced. He said similar projects of comparable capacity are built in other states at much lower costs, whereas in Himachal Pradesh unusually high expenditure is being reported. However, he did not name the project.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
