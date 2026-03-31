Chief Secretary Gupta Dismisses Land Scam Allegations as Baseless

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta vehemently denies involvement in the Chester Hill housing project land scam, sparking a political row and calls for a thorough investigation into alleged land law violations.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta denies allegations of irregularities in the Chester Hill housing project.

CPI(M) alleges violation of land laws and demands investigation into benami land deals.

Gupta claims a conspiracy by former IAS officers and an engineer who he had previously filed complaints against.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says action will be taken if irregularities are found.

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur questions the Chief Minister's silence on the allegations.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday dismissed the allegations in connection with the Chester Hill housing project in Solan as baseless, asserting that the truth will prevail once the investigation is completed.

Gupta was speaking at a press conference a day after the CPI(M) claimed violation of land laws in the project and demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged land mafia activities, including benami land deals, in the state.

Alleging violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, the Left leaders said that a fair investigation is impossible unless the chief secretary is removed from his position. Section 118 restricts the purchase of land by non-Himachalis without prior permission.

Chief Secretary Alleges Conspiracy

Interacting with the media here on Tuesday, Gupta alleged that two former IAS officers and an engineer are behind the "conspiracy" to malign him as he had lodged complaints against them while serving at the Electricity Board.

Former CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha had on Monday claimed that investigations by the Sub Divisional magistrate (SDM) into the Chester Hills project revealed several irregularities during the land acquisition and benami land transactions.

Gupta asserted that he has absolutely no connection to the project, which he said was approved by former chief secretary Shrikant Baldi during his tenure as the head of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority).

He said the allegations against him "are entirely unfounded and baseless".

"The matter is currently under investigation and the truth will eventually prevail," he said.

On questions about the purchase of land in Kharar in Punjab, Gupta said that he bought the land for Rs 1.38 crore using his own personal funds and had all the necessary documents. He said that he duly obtained all requisite permissions from the government for this land acquisition.

Political Reactions

When asked about the allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he has no prior knowledge of the issue. He added that if any irregularities are discovered in the case, action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that "serious allegations have been levelled against the chief secretary who has now levelled counter-allegations of corruption against other officials".

"The chief minister has maintained silence over the issue claiming to be unaware of the details," he said.

The BJP MLAs have also raised this issue twice in the House, demanding an explanation from the government regarding the alleged violation of Section 118.

"We simply do not believe that the CM is unaware of this fact. Is the head of the state truly uninformed about his own top bureaucrat?" Thakur said.

"The CM is completely compromised and unable to take any punitive action," the BJP leader alleged.