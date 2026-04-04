Himachal Pradesh Government Reopens Inquiry into Solan Land Deal Amidst Opposition Pressure

Amidst opposition allegations of illegal land deals, the Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a fresh inquiry into the Chester Hill land case in Solan, focusing on potential violations of land laws and 'benami' transactions.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh government orders a fresh inquiry into the Chester Hill land case in Solan following opposition pressure.

The inquiry will investigate allegations of 'benami' land deals and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act.

The government withdrew a previous order that had questioned the legality of the initial inquiry conducted by the Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Solan.

Opposition parties are demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged land mafia activities and the removal of the chief secretary.

The Deputy Commissioner of Solan has been requested to institute a case of violation of Section 118 and pass appropriate orders after hearing all parties involved.

Under attack from the opposition over the Chester Hill land case in Solan, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday directed a fresh inquiry into allegations of a 'benami' land deal and violation of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act.

Section 118 restricts the purchase of land by non-Himachalis without prior permission.

The state government also withdrew the earlier order of December 6, 2025, in which the Chief Secretary (Revenue) had dubbed the inquiry conducted by Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Solan, as prima facie violative of settled law.

The inquiry by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) into the Chester Hills housing project had revealed several irregularities during the land acquisition and benami land transactions.

Opposition Demands Investigation

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) have claimed violation of land laws in the project and demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged land mafia activities, including benami land deals, in the state. They also demanded the removal of the chief secretary from his position.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta had dismissed the allegations concerning the Chester Hill housing project in Solan as baseless and said he had no role in it. He had alleged that two former IAS officers and an engineer are behind the "conspiracy" to malign him.

Fresh Directives Issued

In a fresh communication to the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, sent on Saturday, the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) stated that the letter of December 6, 2025, had been re-examined and consequently, it was decided that the aforesaid letter be withdrawn with immediate effect.

It further requested the Deputy Commissioner to institute a case of violation of Section 118 of the Land Reforms and Tenancy Act and pass appropriate orders after hearing the parties concerned.

In the earlier letter of December 6, 2025, the Chief Secretary (Revenue) had told the Deputy Commissioner that the sub-divisional officer had ignored the basic intent of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which provides protection to agriculturists.

In this case, the source of funds for the land purchased by the aforementioned agriculturists, viz., loans from financial institutions, has been shown in the representation. The letter added that the report of the SDO (Civil), Solan, is prima facie violative of settled law and any action by the DC Solan on the report would hurt the interests of agriculturists.

Political Fallout

Meanwhile, alleging a violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, Left leaders had said that a fair investigation is impossible unless the chief secretary is removed from his position.

The BJP had also raised the issue inside and outside the Assembly and had urged the chief minister to call for the inquiry report prepared by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Solan pertaining to the acquisition of 274 bighas of land.

The LOP Jai Ram Thakur had said that "serious allegations have been levelled against the chief secretary who has now levelled counter-allegations of corruption against other officials".

"The CM is completely compromised and unable to take any punitive action," the BJP leader had alleged.