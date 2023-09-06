News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Changing India's name to Bharat will require...: Expert

Changing India's name to Bharat will require...: Expert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 06, 2023 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'India, that is Bharat' written in Article 1 of the Constitution is only descriptive and the two cannot be used interchangeably, constitutional expert P D T Achary said on Tuesday and underlined that any change in name from Republic of India will require several amendments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

His remarks come after a G20 dinner invitation, issued in the name of 'President of Bharat', triggered a massive debate over the name of the country with the opposition alleging that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat.

Asked about what it would take to bring about changes in the current position on the name of the country, former Lok Sabha secretary general Achary said, "They will have to amend the Constitution. Article 1 (will have to be changed) and then there will be resultant changes in all the other articles."

 

"Wherever India is used will have to go. You can have only one name for the country. There cannot be two names interchangeable, that will create a lot of confusion not only in India but outside also," he told PTI.

In the UN, India's name is Republic of India, and tomorrow if it has to be written as Republic of Bharat then the Constitution has to be amended and communication has to be sent to all the relevant countries, saying that "our name has been changed", he said.

"That change has to be brought about by an amendment in the Constitution, otherwise India's name is India only. India that is Bharat written in Article 1 is only descriptive, it is not that these two are interchangeable. It will be suicidal to use them interchangeably. There is only one name for one country," Achary said.

Amid speculation that the name change issue could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18, several opposition leaders shared Article 1 that states that "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States" and also the provision that refers to the country's president as "President of India".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Name Games Countries Play
Name Games Countries Play
Write 'Bharat' instead of India on WC jersey: Sehwag
Write 'Bharat' instead of India on WC jersey: Sehwag
G20 invite from 'President of Bharat' triggers uproar
G20 invite from 'President of Bharat' triggers uproar
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
PIX: New Zealand maul England to draw T20 series
PIX: New Zealand maul England to draw T20 series
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz to enter semis
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz to enter semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi to move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'

Modi to move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'

India or Bharat? Netizens have a blast over name tweak

India or Bharat? Netizens have a blast over name tweak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances