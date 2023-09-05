Modi to move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to move a resolution renaming India as 'Bharat' during the special session of Parliament, sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PM will move the resolution on September 18 at the new Parliament House.

A five-day special Parliament session is scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September.

There will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour, and private members' business during the session.

This will be maintained for sessions to be held in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the 'President of Bharat', with the Congress alleging that the 'Union of States' is under assault in the Modi government.

Other leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) also asked that if the Centre is moving to 'change the country's name' as the Opposition bloc has named itself INDIA.

-- with inputs from agencies