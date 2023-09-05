News
Rediff.com  » News » G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Congress sees red

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 12:49 IST
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the "Union of States" was under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

IMAGE: The Qutub Minar in New Delhi lit up for the G20 summit. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

 

"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ’Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ’Union of States’ is under assault," Ramesh alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event..

In another post, Ramesh said, "Mr Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT -- Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!”  

Source: PTI
 
