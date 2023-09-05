News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Write 'Bharat' instead of India on World Cup jersey: Sehwag

Write 'Bharat' instead of India on World Cup jersey: Sehwag

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: September 05, 2023 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virender Sewhag urged BCCI to change the team name to Bharat instead of India on the World Cup players' jersey. Photograph: Virender Sehwag/X

The ODI World Cup is exactly a month away and ahead of the mega-event, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag urged the BCCI to have 'Bharat' written on the player jerseys instead of India.

The 50-over-World Cup is being hosted by India and will get underway on October 5. The former cricketer urged the Indian cricket board to make the change and tagged BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a post on X, former known as Twitter.

 

Tagging BCCI and Shah, Sehwag said: "I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India in a name given by the British and it has been long overdue to get out original name ‘Bharat’ back officially.

"I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest."

Furthermore, responding to BCCI’s post, announcing India’s squad for the World Cup, Sehwag stated" Team India nahin #TeamBharat. This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jaddu, may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has ‘Bharat’ @JayShah."

The former India opener also gave examples of other cricketing nations who have changed their names.

"In the 1996 World Cup, Netherlands came to play in the World Cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003, when we met them, they were The Netherlands and continue to be so.

"Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original name," he added in another tweet.

Sehwag’s comments come in the wake of a controversy that erupted over the Rashtrapati Bhavan sending out invites for a G20 dinner on September night in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag
Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC
Forcing kids below 3 to attend preschool illegal: HC
Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s, final to stay in Colombo
Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s, final to stay in Colombo
Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance: HC
Keeping Balaji on as minister not good governance: HC
Sprinter Hima Das provisionally suspended for...
Sprinter Hima Das provisionally suspended for...

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained

Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained

ODI World Cup: Hardik's form will be crucial: Rohit

ODI World Cup: Hardik's form will be crucial: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances