As soon as the Telugu Desam swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly election winning 135 out of the state's 175 seats, banners went up in Amravati, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam, declaring that 'Boss is Back!'

At 4.41 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the day after he was sworn in as chief minister, 'Boss' -- Nara Chandrababu Naidu -- took charge as AP chief minister at the state secretariat in Amaravati.

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh chief minister in Amaravati, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chandrababu signs a file after taking charge.

IMAGE: Chandrababu interacts with citizens after taking charge.

IMAGE: Chandrababu poses for a picture with citizens.

IMAGE: Chandrababu receives a warm welcome on his arrival at the state secretariat, here and below.

IMAGE: Chandrababu showered with flower petals.

IMAGE: Chandrababu and wife Bhuvaneshwari offer prayers before assuming charge.

IMAGE: Priests pray for Chandrababu's success.

IMAGE: AP Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad presents the CM with a bouquet.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com