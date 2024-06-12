Before Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing In...

Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena party, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs met in Vijayawada on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, a day before the National Democratic Party government was sworn in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Daggubati Purandeswari, who heads the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit.

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu bows before the NDA MLAs. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Purandeswari, whose elder sister Bhuvaneshwari is married to Naidu.

IMAGE: Naidu and Pawan Kalyan formed an electoral alliance much before the 2024 election. The BJP aligned with them later.

IMAGE: Will Pawan Kalyan give up his flourishing movie career to go into politics full time?

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan addresses the NDA MLAs while holding Naidu's hand.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan's elder brother is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi; among his movie star nephews are Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej.

IMAGE: Naidu and Pawan Kalyan hug each other.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan with Jana Sena MLAs earlier on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Jana Sena MLAs elected Pawan Kalyan leader of the Jana Sena legislature party.

IMAGE: TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh -- Naidu's only child -- welcomes Union Home Minister Amit A Shah on his arrival in Vijayawada on Tuesday to attend the NDA ministry's swearing in ceremony today, June 12, 2024, here and below.

IMAGE: Lokesh welcomes BJP national President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on his arrival in Vijayawada.

IMAGE: Lokesh's aunt Purandeshwari, left, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the new Union minister of state for home, beam as Nadda shakes hands with Lokesh.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com