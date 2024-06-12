News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi Gives Naidu His Hug Treatment

Modi Gives Naidu His Hug Treatment

By REDIFF NEWS
June 12, 2024 16:58 IST
On Wednesday, June 11, 2024, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

The ceremony in Vijayawada was attended by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Union ministers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

 

IMAGE: Modi, famous for hugging foreign leaders, gives an Indian leader a taste of the famous Modi hug, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Modi and Naidu hold hands.

 

IMAGE: Naidu presents Modi with a bouquet.

 

IMAGE: Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor and retired Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer and Naidu at the swearing-in ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Modi and Naidu greet the gathering.

 

IMAGE: Modi being greeted by TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Naidu's only child.

 

IMAGE: Modi being welcomed at the oath-taking ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Modi, Nazeer and Naidu at the event.

 

IMAGE: Modi with Nazeer, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan.

 

IMAGE: Modi, Nazeer, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and ministers.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
