Modi Gives Naidu His Hug Treatment

On Wednesday, June 11, 2024, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.
The ceremony in Vijayawada was attended by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Union ministers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
IMAGE: Modi, famous for hugging foreign leaders, gives an Indian leader a taste of the famous Modi hug, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Modi and Naidu hold hands.
IMAGE: Naidu presents Modi with a bouquet.
IMAGE: Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor and retired Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer and Naidu at the swearing-in ceremony.
IMAGE: Modi and Naidu greet the gathering.
IMAGE: Modi being greeted by TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Naidu's only child.
IMAGE: Modi being welcomed at the oath-taking ceremony.
IMAGE: Modi, Nazeer and Naidu at the event.
IMAGE: Modi with Nazeer, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan.
IMAGE: Modi, Nazeer, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and ministers.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com