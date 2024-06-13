News
Rediff.com  » News » 'The Lord Saved Me'

'The Lord Saved Me'

By REDIFF NEWS
June 13, 2024 19:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala on Thursday, June 13, 2024, morning.

Naidu was accompanied by wife Bhuvaneshwari, son and state minister Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala after the temple visit, Naidu said, "My family members are devotees of Lord Tirumala Venkateswara. I visit the deity before making any major decisions. I have never seen such success given by the people of the state. People's rule has started in the state, there should be a purge."

"The Lord saved me earlier when I was attacked by Naxals. I prayed for this state's prosperity. Economic disparities should be removed in the state. My goal is not only to create wealth but also to distribute it to the poor."

"I have been donating money for Annadanam (food donations) since the day my grandson Devansh was born. I always work for a poverty-free society," Naidu added.

"Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in the country's politics. From today on, good governance begins. I will fulfil the trust you have placed in me. By 2047, the Telugu people should be number one in the world. I will make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in the country," he said.

"Crimes will not be tolerated. Some people are making false accusations against us after committing crimes. Political conspiracies will not be tolerated. I will start the purification of governance from Tirumala," Naidu said.

Naidu assumed office at around 4.41 pm on Thursday in the state secretariat in Amaravati and signed five files that include increasing the social pension to beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month.

 

IMAGE: Naidu, Bhuvaneshwari, Lokesh, Brahmani and Devansh arrive at the Tirupati Balaji Temple to offer prayers, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Naidu with jis family.

 

IMAGE: Naidu offer prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Naidu and family offers prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Naidu meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his wife Seema Goyal at the Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
