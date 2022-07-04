News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 16, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

16, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 04, 2022 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

 

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu is heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it said.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Last count: 148,707 Indians died in road accidents in 2015
Last count: 148,707 Indians died in road accidents in 2015
Screams, terrified kids at Kozhikode crash site
Screams, terrified kids at Kozhikode crash site
6 kids among 14 killed as car rams into truck in UP
6 kids among 14 killed as car rams into truck in UP
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Heart-rending scenes, wailing parents at bus crash site

Heart-rending scenes, wailing parents at bus crash site

UP bus accident: Driver's negligence proved fatal for 6 kids

UP bus accident: Driver's negligence proved fatal for 6 kids

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances