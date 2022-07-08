News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 9 tourists killed as car falls into river in Uttarakhand

9 tourists killed as car falls into river in Uttarakhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 08, 2022 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as their car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

IMAGE: The tourists were on their way back to Patiala when their car fell into the Dhela river in Ramnagar, in the wee hours of Friday. Photograph: ANI

The accident occurred at 5.45 am when the tourists, all residents of Patiala, were on their way back to Punjab.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

 

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car.

She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

The 10 tourists were residing at a resort in Dhela.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'These disasters are unstoppable'
'These disasters are unstoppable'
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
What caused U'khand floods? Here's what scientists say
What caused U'khand floods? Here's what scientists say
Abe shot, 'in cardiopulmonary arrest'
Abe shot, 'in cardiopulmonary arrest'
NSE scam: CBI books ex-Mumbai CP for phone tapping
NSE scam: CBI books ex-Mumbai CP for phone tapping
Where India got it right in the 1st T20I
Where India got it right in the 1st T20I
10 Ways to Handle Your Child's Tantrums
10 Ways to Handle Your Child's Tantrums
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Glacial burst brings back memories of 2013 deluge

Glacial burst brings back memories of 2013 deluge

Explained: What caused the Chamoli disaster?

Explained: What caused the Chamoli disaster?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances