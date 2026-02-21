HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast

Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 21, 2026 12:34 IST

The alert comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people.

Security was tightened across key religious and heritage sites, including in areas around the Red Fort

IMAGE: Security was tightened across key religious and heritage sites in Delhi, including in areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi increases security at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk after intelligence inputs.
  • Intelligence agencies suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba may be planning an IED attack targeting religious sites in Delhi.
  • Security measures include increased CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks, and deployment of additional personnel.
  • Bomb disposal squads and quick reaction teams are on standby at strategic locations in Delhi.

Security was tightened across key religious and heritage sites in Delhi on Saturday, including in areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat, an official said.

Security agencies issued an alert on a possible explosion near Red Fort, a major tourist destination and high-security zone, after Central intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list.

Sources said specific inputs suggested that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be among the potential targets.

While the intelligence inputs are being verified and assessed, security has been stepped up in and around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas, they added.

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi

Intelligence agencies indicated that LeT could be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack. The alleged plan is reportedly linked to attempts by the terror group to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, sources said.

Central agencies and Delhi Police units are maintaining close coordination, and surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks and deployment of additional personnel at vulnerable points. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have also been placed on standby at strategic locations, they added.

The alert comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people and injured more than 20 others. The blast occurred when a car loaded with explosives detonated near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort metro station, igniting multiple vehicles nearby and causing panic in the densely populated area.

Security agencies have urged people to remain vigilant and immediately inform police or emergency services about any suspicious objects or activity. However, officials said there is no cause for panic and that the measures are precautionary in nature.

Further intelligence gathering and verification of inputs are underway, an official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
