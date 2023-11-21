Chana dal, daliya, khichdi for trapped tunnel workers

A morning meal was prepared for the workers who have been trapped in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for 10 days.

IMAGE: Teams of cooks are involved in the preparation of the breakfast for the trapped workers. Photograph: ANI/X

The food will be pushed through the six-inch-wide pipeline that was pushed earlier on Monday through the rubble of the collapsed portion.

Teams of cooks are involved in the preparation of the breakfast for the trapped workers.

Speaking about the prepared food items, one of the cooks told ANI that 'Aloo-Chana Dal' has been prepared, and 'Khichdi' and 'Daliya' are also among the options that will be sent as per the instructions given to them. He also said that they will also be making 'Puri' later on.

Earlier, on Monday, hot Khichdi was sent through this 6-inch pipeline to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped.

Till now they were surviving on dry fruits, puffed rice and chana.

On Monday, rescuers successfully pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel, a breakthrough that will help them supply larger quantities of food and allow live visuals of the 41 workers trapped inside for eight days.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.