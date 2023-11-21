News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rescuers release first visuals of workers stuck inside Uttarkashi tunnel

Rescuers release first visuals of workers stuck inside Uttarkashi tunnel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 21, 2023 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for 10 days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch pipeline, which was pushed in through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel on Monday.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

 

This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation 

 Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

WATCH: Rescuers release first visuals of workers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel 

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

Till Monday, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruits and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion.

The six-inch pipeline will allow rescuers to send in larger quantities of food.

According to officials, food items like porridge, khichdi, sliced apples and bananas can be sent in through the new pipeline. Also, mobile phones and chargers could be sent to the workers.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hot khichdi sent to trapped tunnel workers
Hot khichdi sent to trapped tunnel workers
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
Fresh plan ready: Vertical hole, new road to tunnel
Fresh plan ready: Vertical hole, new road to tunnel
Undergrads Urge AI Integration In Courses
Undergrads Urge AI Integration In Courses
'We will be back stronger'
'We will be back stronger'
How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?
How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?
Shenanigans Surface In Pakistan Military
Shenanigans Surface In Pakistan Military
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances