In a stunning celebration of culture and unity, 11,000 women in Surat set a new Guinness World Record by performing the traditional Ghoomar dance in perfect sync on Rajasthan Day, marking the largest-ever simultaneous folk dance performance.

IMAGE: 11,000 women performed the Ghoomar at the Marudhar Maidan in Surat, March 31, 2025, at an event hosted by the Rajasthan Yuva Sangh on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com