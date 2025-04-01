HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A Nature Trail In The Heart Of Mumbai!

By REDIFF NEWS
April 01, 2025 15:40 IST

Glimpses of Mumbai's new Tree Top Walk.

The 485 metre-long, 2.4 metre-wide elevated walkway is situated in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area.

Visitors can explore it between 5 am and 8 pm with an entry fee of Rs 25 for Indians (Rs 100 for foreigners) per hour, bookable online via the site.

However, access is limited to 200 to 400 visitors at a time to prevent overcrowding.

The walkway offers a rich biodiversity experience, featuring over 100 plant species and unique flora and fauna.

Guided tours are also available.

So, grab your camera and embark on a nature tour within the bustling city, capturing stunning panoramic views!

 

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
