A Nature Trail In The Heart Of Mumbai!

Glimpses of Mumbai's new Tree Top Walk.
The 485 metre-long, 2.4 metre-wide elevated walkway is situated in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area.
Visitors can explore it between 5 am and 8 pm with an entry fee of Rs 25 for Indians (Rs 100 for foreigners) per hour, bookable online via the site.
However, access is limited to 200 to 400 visitors at a time to prevent overcrowding.
The walkway offers a rich biodiversity experience, featuring over 100 plant species and unique flora and fauna.
Guided tours are also available.
So, grab your camera and embark on a nature tour within the bustling city, capturing stunning panoramic views!
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com