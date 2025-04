Glimpses of the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar, where Maharishi Valmiki composed the Ramayana and sheltered Goddess Sita after her exile by Lord Rama.

The site is also believed to be the birthplace of Luv and Kush, the sons of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

The temple has an 800-kg gold-plated and 8-foot-tall idol of Sage Valmiki.

IMAGE: A view of the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. Photographs: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com