Seen So Many Ladies On Bikes?

Gudi Padwa is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Goa and parts of Karnataka to mark the Maharashtrian New Year.
A decorated bamboo stick with a bright cloth, neem leaves, garland, and an inverted silver or copper pot (kalash) is hoisted outside homes as a symbol of victory and prosperity.
Thousands of youth and others, dressed in traditional attire, participated in a procession, performing traditional arts o celebrate Gudi Padwa on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Glimpses from the celebrations....
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com