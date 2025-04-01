Seen So Many Ladies On Bikes?

IMAGE: Women take part in a motorcycle rally on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gudi Padwa is celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Goa and parts of Karnataka to mark the Maharashtrian New Year.

A decorated bamboo stick with a bright cloth, neem leaves, garland, and an inverted silver or copper pot (kalash) is hoisted outside homes as a symbol of victory and prosperity.

Thousands of youth and others, dressed in traditional attire, participated in a procession, performing traditional arts o celebrate Gudi Padwa on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Glimpses from the celebrations....

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Women dressed in traditional attire participate in a bike rally in Nagpur on Gudi Padwa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com