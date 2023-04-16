News
Rediff.com  » News » Centre to prepare SOPs for journalists after Atiq's killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 16:30 IST
On the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of home affairs has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of journalists in the wake of three assailants, posing as mediapersons, killing gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, sources said.

IMAGE: An ambulance carries the bodies of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from a hospital in Prayagraj, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The MHA, under the leadership of the prime minister and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare the SOPs for the safety and security of journalists, they said.

 

The step is being taken after the three attackers killed gangster-turned-politician Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by the three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
