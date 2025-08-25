HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centre revokes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category security

Centre revokes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 25, 2025 09:57 IST

The Centre has withdrawn the Z category Central Reserve Police Force security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the gathering at the Vastrika-2025 program and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gandhi Nagar Market at Ashok Bazaar, Gandhi Nagar, in New Delhi on August 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Her security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

 

A day later, the CRPF VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.

Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
