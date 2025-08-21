Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM

The Union government has accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area of the national capital will also be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took charge of the Delhi chief minister's security on Thursday following the direction of the Union home ministry.

She has been granted 'Z' category central security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources said.

Gupta, 51, was earlier being provided a top-level security cover by Delhi Police.

She was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a 'well-planned conspiracy to kill her'.

A team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock, they said.

The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security.

These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public, as per sources.

The CRPF also provides security to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the governors of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Karnataka apart from a number of other high-profile persons.

The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

The accused who attacked Gupta was overpowered and arrested on the spot. He has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder and is currently in five-day custody of the Delhi Police which is investigating the case.