Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

Source: PTI
March 14, 2024 22:49 IST
Following are the top buyers of the scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

  • Future Gaming and Hotel Services: Rs 1,368 crore
  • Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd: Rs 966 crore
  • Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd: Rs 410 crore
  • Vedanta Ltd: Rs 400 crore
  • Haldia Energy Ltd: Rs 377 crore
  • Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore
  • Essel Mining and Industries Ltd: Rs 224 crore
  • Western UP Power Transmission: Rs 220 crore
 
  • Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd: Rs 194 crore
  • Madanlal Ltd: Rs 185 crore
  • DLF Group: Rs 170 crore
  • Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital: Rs 162 crore
  • Utkal Alumina International: Rs 145.3 crore
  • Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: Rs 123 crore
  • Birla Carbon India: Rs 105 crore
  • Rungta Sons: Rs 100 crore
  • Dr Reddy's: Rs 80 crore
  • Piramal Enterprises Group: Rs 60 crore
  • Navyuga Engineering: Rs 55 crore
  • Shirdi Sai Electricals: Rs 40 crore
  • Edelweiss Group: Rs 40 crore
  • Cipla Ltd: Rs 39.2 crore
  • Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: Rs 35 crore
  • Grasim Industries: Rs 33 crore
  • Jindal Stainless: Rs 30 crore
  • Bajaj Auto: Rs 25 crore
  • Sun Pharma Laboratories: Rs 25 crore
  • Mankind Pharma: Rs 24 crore
  • Bajaj Finance: Rs 20 crore
  • Maruti Suzuki India: Rs 20 crore
  • Ultratech: Rs 15 crore
  • TVS Motors: Rs 10 crore 
  • Here's the full list of electoral bond donors
Source: PTI
 
