Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

Following are the top buyers of the scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services: Rs 1,368 crore

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd: Rs 966 crore

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd: Rs 410 crore

Vedanta Ltd: Rs 400 crore

Haldia Energy Ltd: Rs 377 crore

Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd: Rs 224 crore

Western UP Power Transmission: Rs 220 crore