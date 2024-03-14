Future Gaming tops electoral bonds list with Rs 1368 cr; who are the others?

Following are the top buyers of the scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday.
- Future Gaming and Hotel Services: Rs 1,368 crore
- Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd: Rs 966 crore
- Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd: Rs 410 crore
- Vedanta Ltd: Rs 400 crore
- Haldia Energy Ltd: Rs 377 crore
- Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore
- Essel Mining and Industries Ltd: Rs 224 crore
- Western UP Power Transmission: Rs 220 crore
- Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd: Rs 194 crore
- Madanlal Ltd: Rs 185 crore
- DLF Group: Rs 170 crore
- Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital: Rs 162 crore
- Utkal Alumina International: Rs 145.3 crore
- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: Rs 123 crore
- Birla Carbon India: Rs 105 crore
- Rungta Sons: Rs 100 crore
- Dr Reddy's: Rs 80 crore
- Piramal Enterprises Group: Rs 60 crore
- Navyuga Engineering: Rs 55 crore
- Shirdi Sai Electricals: Rs 40 crore
- Edelweiss Group: Rs 40 crore
- Cipla Ltd: Rs 39.2 crore
- Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: Rs 35 crore
- Grasim Industries: Rs 33 crore
- Jindal Stainless: Rs 30 crore
- Bajaj Auto: Rs 25 crore
- Sun Pharma Laboratories: Rs 25 crore
- Mankind Pharma: Rs 24 crore
- Bajaj Finance: Rs 20 crore
- Maruti Suzuki India: Rs 20 crore
- Ultratech: Rs 15 crore
- TVS Motors: Rs 10 crore
