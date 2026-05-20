Thane Census Workers Booked For Dereliction Of Duty

Two government employees in Thane, Maharashtra, are facing legal action after allegedly neglecting their assigned duties related to the Census 2027, prompting an FIR for dereliction of duty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two government employees in Thane face FIR for neglecting census duties.

The employees failed to report for assigned Census 2027 tasks.

Higher authorities repeatedly contacted the employees, but they refused to participate.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by a civic official overseeing census operations.

Police have registered an FIR against two government employees assigned census work in Maharashtra's Thane district for alleged dereliction of duty, officials said on Wednesday.

One of them, a clerk at a school in Badlapur, had been appointed as a supervisor, while the other accused, a compounder attached to the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council office, had been designated to carry out house-listing operations for the Census 2027, they said.

Census Workers' Neglect of Duty

"The duo failed to report to the designated office. Furthermore, even after being repeatedly contacted by higher authorities, they refused to initiate the assigned tasks and displayed a complete disinterest in participating in the national project," an official from Badlapur police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a civic official overseeing the census operations, the police registered a case against the duo on Monday under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Census Act.