HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maha: Two newly elected Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan

Maha: Two newly elected Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2026 01:39 IST

x

The Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Friday approached police claiming two of its newly-elected corporators cannot be contacted despite inquiries with family members, relatives and party office-bearers.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai, January 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party won 11 seats in the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali civic polls.

In his complaint to Kolsewadi police station, Shiv Sena-UBT Kalyan district chief Sharad Shivraj Patil said all efforts to contact newly-elected corporators Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone have been in vain.

 

He sought registration of a missing person case and a fair investigation in the matter.

"The phones of the two corporators are switched off. Their sudden disappearance is not limited to personal security but is related to democratic values, law and order and public trust. The possibility of pressure, fraud, kidnapping or other criminal nature behind this incident cannot be ruled out," Patil said in his complaint.

Senior inspector Ganesh Nayinde said a probe has begun after Patil's complaint was received.

A group of seven corporators from the Shiv Sena-UBT has got registered with the Konkan Commissioner. Umesh Borgaonkar has been selected as the group leader.

In polls held on January 15, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 52 seats in the 122-member civic body, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. The Shiv Sena-UBT came a distant third with 11 seats, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed five, Congress two and NCP-SP one.

The KDMC has seen the Shiv Sena and MNS getting together after ditching their pre-poll allies BJP and Shiv Sena-UBT, respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After Shinde, BJP too moving its corporators to safer place: Raut
After Shinde, BJP too moving its corporators to safer place: Raut
Eknath Shinde moves all corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'Sena's mayor' remark
Eknath Shinde moves all corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'Sena's mayor' remark
Maha civic polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat
Maha civic polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat
Raj Thackeray's corporators support Sena-BJP in KDMC
Raj Thackeray's corporators support Sena-BJP in KDMC
Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut
Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

STUNNING! Vande Bharat Train Passes Through Snow1:44

STUNNING! Vande Bharat Train Passes Through Snow

MOMENT: PM Modi lends a helping hand to Kerala CM in a gesture of respect1:31

MOMENT: PM Modi lends a helping hand to Kerala CM in a...

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Ramban, J-K's Batote Turns Into Winter Wonderland1:22

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Ramban, J-K's Batote Turns Into...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO