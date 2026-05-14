Thane Wall Collapse: Negligence Case Filed After Worker's Death

A negligence case has been filed in Thane, Maharashtra, against three individuals after a 22-year-old construction worker tragically died in a wall collapse due to alleged safety lapses.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A negligence case has been filed in Thane following the death of a 22-year-old construction worker in a wall collapse.

The incident occurred at the Bhiwandi Road railway station during the construction of a retaining wall.

The accused, including a safety manager, supervisor, and engineer, allegedly failed to provide necessary safety precautions and protective equipment.

The case has been registered under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A thorough investigation revealed that the lack of safety measures directly led to the worker's death.

More than a year after a 22-year-old worker died after a wall collapsed on him during construction work in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have registered a case against three persons, including a safety manager, for causing death by negligence, an official said on Thursday.

The Narpoli police station registered an FIR on Wednesday following a detailed probe into the incident that occurred on December 16, 2024 at the Bhiwandi Road railway station.

The deceased, Jairaj Balkubhai Kamlia, was one of the workers engaged in the construction of a retaining wall for a new railway track.

The accused have been identified as They represent the project and construction companies involved in the work.

Safety Lapses Led to Tragedy

According to a police official, the accused trio - safety manager Narendrakumar Radhamol Sahu (48), safety supervisor Yetesh Brijgopal Saswat (28) and engineer Anilkumar Gorakh Prasad Singh (58) - failed to take necessary safety precautions and did not provide the protective equipment to the worker.

"As a result of this negligence, the retaining wall under construction collapsed on him, leading to his death. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered. However, after a thorough investigation, it was established that the lack of safety measures led to the fatality," he said.

Investigation Underway

The trio has been booked under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation into the crime is underway, the official added.