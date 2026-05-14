HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Wall Collapse: Negligence Case Filed After Worker's Death

Thane Wall Collapse: Negligence Case Filed After Worker's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 18:50 IST

A negligence case has been filed in Thane, Maharashtra, against three individuals after a 22-year-old construction worker tragically died in a wall collapse due to alleged safety lapses.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A negligence case has been filed in Thane following the death of a 22-year-old construction worker in a wall collapse.
  • The incident occurred at the Bhiwandi Road railway station during the construction of a retaining wall.
  • The accused, including a safety manager, supervisor, and engineer, allegedly failed to provide necessary safety precautions and protective equipment.
  • The case has been registered under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
  • A thorough investigation revealed that the lack of safety measures directly led to the worker's death.

More than a year after a 22-year-old worker died after a wall collapsed on him during construction work in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have registered a case against three persons, including a safety manager, for causing death by negligence, an official said on Thursday.

The Narpoli police station registered an FIR on Wednesday following a detailed probe into the incident that occurred on December 16, 2024 at the Bhiwandi Road railway station.

 

The deceased, Jairaj Balkubhai Kamlia, was one of the workers engaged in the construction of a retaining wall for a new railway track.

The accused have been identified as They represent the project and construction companies involved in the work.

Safety Lapses Led to Tragedy

According to a police official, the accused trio - safety manager Narendrakumar Radhamol Sahu (48), safety supervisor Yetesh Brijgopal Saswat (28) and engineer Anilkumar Gorakh Prasad Singh (58) - failed to take necessary safety precautions and did not provide the protective equipment to the worker.

"As a result of this negligence, the retaining wall under construction collapsed on him, leading to his death. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered. However, after a thorough investigation, it was established that the lack of safety measures led to the fatality," he said.

Investigation Underway

The trio has been booked under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation into the crime is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Contractor Booked After Boy Drowns in Mumbai Construction Pit
Sewri-Worli Connector Construction Accident Claims Worker's Life
Sewri-Worli Connector Construction Accident Claims Worker's Life
Ranchi Construction Accident Claims Two Lives
Ranchi Construction Accident Claims Two Lives
Four workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
Four workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
Pune wall collapse: 2 in police custody till July 2
Pune wall collapse: 2 in police custody till July 2

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers2:44

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO