CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home when she was 'set on fire'

CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing Vipin Bhati standing at a shop near his home in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21 -- the day his wife Nikki Bhati was set ablaze allegedly by him and his family over dowry.

IMAGE: According to police, Nikki was allegedly beaten, doused with a flammable liquid, and set on fire by her husband Vipin and in-laws at their Sirsa home. Photograph: X

The footage from outside a shop near the Bhati family's home shows a youth, who locals claimed was Vipin, standing behind a car and then suddenly running.

Moments later, he returns and hurries towards the car parked nearby. Soon after, an elderly man and several locals are seen rushing toward the Bhatis' residence, while women from the neighbourhood appear visibly panicked.

Police said the video has been taken into account in the ongoing investigation and stressed that conclusions will be drawn only after verifying all facts.

"It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar told PTI.

Police are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the video.

On August 21, Nikki (26) was allegedly beaten, doused with a flammable liquid, and set on fire by Vipin and her in-laws at their Sirsa home. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi, police said.

Disturbing videos of Nikki's final moments, including one showing her engulfed in flames, reportedly filmed by her elder sister Kanchan, have been doing the rounds on social media.

Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit have been arrested in the case. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while he was allegedly attempting to escape police custody.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound investigation into the case and strict action against the accused. It has also demanded protection for Nikki's family and witnesses.

The victim's relatives have alleged that she was tortured for dowry since her marriage to Vipin in 2016. They claimed they had already given a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and jewellery but were later pressured for Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

The Bhati family's neighbours in Sirsa village also pointed to domestic tensions over Nikki and her sister's social media activities, but her family has dismissed these claims, insisting that dowry harassment was the sole reason behind the killing.

The FIR in the case was registered at Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.