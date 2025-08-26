House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki Bhati's father wants bulldozer action

The father of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly killed in a dowry murder case in Greater Noida, alleged that the her in-laws harassed his daughter for money, even troubling her when she tried to run a parlour.

IMAGE: Nikki Bhati died after being set on fire by her in-laws. Photograph: @_makeover_by__kanchan/Instagram

He has demanded strict action against the accused.

Bhikhari Singh Payla expressed satisfaction with the administration's response so far and urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order bulldozer action against the accused family's house, where his daughter was set on fire.

"We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed," Bhikhari Singh Payla told ANI.

"The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed. She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same. They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour. I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested all four accused in Greater Noida's dowry murder case and informed them that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress.

Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Bhati denied the allegations.