Noida dowry murder: 'Vipin didn't like Nikki's social media activity'

As police investigate the brutal killing of Nikki Bhati, allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over dowry demands, neighbours have claimed that the Bhati family was also locked in disputes over Nikki and her sister Kanchan's social media activity.

IMAGE: All three accused in Nikki's murder, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law being taken to a 14-day judicial custody, in Noida on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Residents of Sirsa village alleged that both sisters, married into the same family, ran a beauty parlour from their home and were active on Instagram, posting makeover reels that their husbands Vipin and Rohit Bhati objected to.

"They both used to make reels related to the makeover and share it on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object," a neighbour said.

Rishab, another local resident, recounted a March 11 quarrel between the sisters and their husbands over this issue.

"After that both the sisters went to their home. But after the decision of the panchayat both the sisters came back to their in-laws' house on March 18," he said.

"In the panchayat, it was decided that both the sisters would not make reels in future. It remained for some days, but again they began making reels and that was responsible for the tension in between them," another neighbour added.

Locals also claimed Vipin assisted his father in running a grocery shop, while Rohit pursued business interests, and that the family owned agricultural land.

However, Nikki's family rejected these claims, alleging she was killed solely over dowry harassment.

Her father Bhikari Singh said, "The dowry was the main reason behind Nikki's murder."

He dismissed suggestions that her social media presence or beauty parlour activities caused friction.

Neighbours in Roopbas village, where Nikki's parental home is located, also supported this version, accusing Vipin and his relatives of dowry harassment. Nikki's younger brother Atul demanded strict punishment for the accused.

"There should be strict punishment given to them so that it can give a message to others. Making reels or running a beauty parlour was not a matter of dispute because she used to run it from the third floor of the house. If they had not done anything, why did they run after she was taken to hospital by neighbours?" Atul asked.

Echoing him, another brother alleged Vipin showed 'no regret' even after being shot in the leg by police during an attempted escape.

"His expressions were shocking," he said.

Nikki was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her husband and in-laws on Thursday night.

Disturbing videos of the assault, recorded by Kanchan, showed Nikki being dragged by her hair and later walking down the stairs in flames before collapsing. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

The police said Nikki faced years of torture and escalating dowry demands since her 2016 marriage.

Her family alleged that they had given a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but demands later grew to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

In a major breakthrough, all four accused named in the FIR have been arrested.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday.

He was shot in the leg during an alleged escape attempt on Sunday and later in the day his mother, Daya, was nabbed near GIMS Hospital.

Vipin's father Satveer Bhati and brother Rohit were arrested on Monday.

Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, said, "All the named accused in the FIR registered at Kasna Police Station have been arrested by Greater Noida Police in the murder case of a woman who was burnt by her husband and in-laws. Investigation is on and facts are being collected."

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The shocking case has triggered widespread outrage, including condemnation from the National Commission for Women (NCW) and online calls for justice to the victim and her family.