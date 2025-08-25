Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law Arrested

The brother-in-law of Nikki, the 26-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze for dowry in Greater Noida, has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Nikki's husband Vipin, her brother-in-law Rohit, mother-in-law and father-in-law are among those mentioned as accused in the FIR. Photograph: ANI on X

The accused, identified as Rohit (28), was arrested by the Kasna police near the Sirsa toll chauraha following a tip-off and manual intelligence inputs, the police said in a statement.

A case had been registered against him at the Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Rohit had been absconding since the incident that sparked outrage across the region.

Nikki's husband Vipin, her brother-in-law Rohit, mother-in-law and father-in-law are among those mentioned as accused in the FIR. Three of them have been arrested.

Nikki was allegedly beaten and then set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and in-laws at their home in Sirsa village, Greater Noida, on Thursday night.

Disturbing videos of the assault, recorded by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, who is married into the same family, circulated widely on social media. One clip showed Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another showed her walking down the stairs in flames before collapsing.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday and later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody on Sunday. His mother Daya (55) was arrested the same day.

Police said Vipin had snatched a sub-inspector's gun and fired at officers while being escorted to recover evidence, prompting police to retaliate.

The case has drawn widespread attention as Nikki's family alleged she faced years of torture and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They said they had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but the demands later increased to Rs 36 lakh in cash and even a luxury car.

Kanchan told reporters that Nikki was assaulted in front of her young son.

She also told police that Nikki was allegedly doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire. Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi, according to the police.

The victim's father Bhikahri Singh had said his daughters Kanchan and Nikki were married to brothers Rohit Bhati and Vipin Bhati, respectively, in 2016. "Since then they have been torturing both the daughters and demanded dowry," he had alleged.