Daya Nayak, Sleuths At Saif's Crime Scene

IMAGE: Daya Nayak, right, better known as an 'encounter' specialist and who is heading the investigation, seen at the crime scene with his team of detectives and crime scene investigators, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Detectives from the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrived at Saif Ali Khan's home in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on Thursday evening to investigate the early morning attack on the movie star.

The police are intensifying their efforts to understand the circumstances of the incident, gather evidence, and identify any other potential suspects.

The incident unfolded at Saif's 18th floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid after midnight.

When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor was stabbed six times during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra for treatment.

'Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid, Dr Nitin Dange of the Lilavati Hospital informed reporters.

'Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now,' Dr Dange added.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house," Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, who heads Zone 9 under whose precincts Bandra falls, told reporters.

"So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," DCP Gedam said.

"One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com