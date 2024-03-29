News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI to probe Satyendar Jain over Sukesh's extortion complaint

CBI to probe Satyendar Jain over Sukesh's extortion complaint

Source: PTI
March 29, 2024 23:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ministry of home affairs has given approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe against Delhi's former prisons minister Satyendar Jain in a matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain leaves his residence for Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case, in New Delhi, March 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Apart from Jain, former director general of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members were charged with demanding and extorting "protection money" from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.

The ministry on March 22 approved the CBI inquiry against Jain after which Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena forwarded the file to the chief secretary for further appropriate action, an official confirmed.

A complaint was filed by Chandrashekhar after which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had begun inquiring into the matter and sought sanction from the competent authority to prosecute the former minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, alleged in his complaint that "Jain had extorted Rs 10 crore from him in tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money so as to help him 'live peacefully and comfortably' in different jails of Delhi," he said.

It was also alleged that some jail officials had allegedly extorted Rs 12.50 crore from him in instalments during 2019-22, he stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP's Jain back in Tihar as SC junks regular bail plea
AAP's Jain back in Tihar as SC junks regular bail plea
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
2 inmates shifted to Satyendar Jain's cell for company
2 inmates shifted to Satyendar Jain's cell for company
High security in UP after Mukhtar Ansari's death
High security in UP after Mukhtar Ansari's death
PIX: Venkatesh, Narine power KKR to easy win over RCB
PIX: Venkatesh, Narine power KKR to easy win over RCB
8 Bihar residents among 10 killed in J-K accident
8 Bihar residents among 10 killed in J-K accident
Chinese team in Pak to probe terror attack on citizens
Chinese team in Pak to probe terror attack on citizens
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case

ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case

'Ready to be hanged': Sukesh's letter bomb against AAP

'Ready to be hanged': Sukesh's letter bomb against AAP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances