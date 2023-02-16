News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh money laundering case

ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2023 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The fresh charges against Chandrashekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

Malvinder Singh is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nora envied Jacqueline, wanted me to date her: Conman
Nora envied Jacqueline, wanted me to date her: Conman
SC orders Sukesh Chandrashekhar be shifted from Tihar
SC orders Sukesh Chandrashekhar be shifted from Tihar
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
Green or Starc: Who will Aus pick for 2nd Test?
Green or Starc: Who will Aus pick for 2nd Test?
Heard Of One Minute Saree?
Heard Of One Minute Saree?
Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Denying Selfie
Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Denying Selfie
ICC apologises for showing India as No 1 Test team
ICC apologises for showing India as No 1 Test team
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kejriwal asked to collect Rs 500 cr: Conman Sukesh

Kejriwal asked to collect Rs 500 cr: Conman Sukesh

What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?

What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances