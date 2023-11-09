News
How can panel recommends expelling Mahua without proof, asks TMC

How can panel recommends expelling Mahua without proof, asks TMC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 09, 2023 19:04 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday came out in strong support of its party MP Mahua Moitra, embroiled in a 'cash-for-query' controversy, with Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claiming that whoever questioned the government was "harassed" by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance dispensation at the Centre.

Banerjee who was speaking to reporters after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged school jobs scam in the state, also questioned how a parliamentary committee could consider acting against her even before accusations against Moitra were proven.

"Whoever is questioning the government on the Adani issue is being harassed. How can the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee take any action against Mahua Moitra even before the allegations are proved against her?" Banerjee asked.

The TMC party has while supporting Moitra, till now has had a hands-off approach and at one stage even said it would await the Ethics committee's report on the issue.

Banerjee's unequivocal support seems to indicate the regional party will put all its weight behind her in the battle ahead for the MP who is combatting allegations of cash-for-questions.

The TMC leader lauded Moitra for being capable enough to fight the battle.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter, sources said.

 

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, questioned how action can be initiated against an MP without proving an iota of allegations against her.

"The committee is yet to take any action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, but is very prompt in taking action against opposition MPs, who are fighting against the government and its policies," Banerjee said.

"If they don't have any proof then how can the Ethics Committee recommend expulsion ?" Banerjee questioned.

The committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report in what is likely to be contested by opposition members of the panel.

CPI-M however claimed that the TMC has been shy of speaking out on the controversy involving Moitra, since she has spoken against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked why it took the TMC national general secretary several days to comment on the Moitra issue since it surfaced, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the ruling party in West Bengal is shying away from speaking on the matter.

"Mahua Moitra has spoken out against Adani and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, so the TMC is not willing to comment," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Stating that a detailed investigation is required into the "cash for query" allegations against the TMC MP, Chakraborty said it is required to bring to the fore whether she had any arrangement with Hiranandani.

"But before that process has been completed, talks of her expulsion have surfaced, this is unethical," Chakraborty said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
