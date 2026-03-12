HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » CBI Cracks Down on Online Investment Fraud Ring Linked to 'Pyypl'

CBI Cracks Down on Online Investment Fraud Ring Linked to 'Pyypl'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 11:56 IST

The CBI is investigating a massive online fraud syndicate that used the fintech platform 'Pyypl' to defraud Indian citizens of crores of rupees through deceptive investment schemes and part-time job opportunities.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The CBI is investigating a large-scale online financial fraud involving the fintech platform 'Pyypl', with searches conducted across multiple states.
  • The alleged kingpin, Ashok Kumar Sharma, a chartered accountant, is in custody and believed to be running a scam involving fraudulent investment schemes and illicit cryptocurrency transactions.
  • Victims were allegedly defrauded of Rs 900 crore through deceptive online schemes, with funds routed through shell companies and overseas ATM withdrawals.
  • The fraud network used social media and encrypted messaging to lure victims with promises of high returns, initially showing fictitious profits to gain trust before soliciting larger investments.

The CBI has conducted searches at 15 locations across multiple states in connection with a large-scale online financial fraud involving overseas fintech platform 'Pyypl', officials said Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now seeking custody of the alleged kingpin of the gang, Ashok Kumar Sharma, a chartered accountant, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

The case was referred to the CBI by the Union home ministry's anti-cyber crime wing -- I4C. Following this, the agency registered a case and carried out searches on Wednesday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, they said.

Details of the Fraudulent Scheme

According to investigators, Sharma was allegedly running a large-scale organised scam involving fraudulent investment schemes, cyber fraud, and illicit cryptocurrency transactions, and part-time job fraud involving offshore withdrawals and overseas fintech platforms from his office in Bijwasan on the Delhi-Gurugram border, which came to be known as the "Bijwasan Group".

The gang allegedly defrauded victims of Rs 900 crore last year alone. The proceeds were routed and laundered through a network of 15 shell companies identified so far, the agency said.

"The CBI conducted coordinated searches at 15 locations across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with a case related to large-scale organised online investment and part-time job fraud involving offshore withdrawals and overseas fintech platforms, predominantly the Dubai-based 'Pyypl'," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

"It was alleged that thousands of unsuspecting Indian citizens were cheated of crores of rupees through deceptive online schemes operated by an organised transnational fraud syndicate," she said.

Modus Operandi

The probe revealed that the network used social media platforms, mobile applications and encrypted messaging services to lure victims with promises of high returns from online investments and part-time job opportunities, the official said.

"The victims were initially induced to deposit small amounts and were shown fictitious profits to gain their trust, after which they were persuaded to invest larger sums," she said.

The defrauded money was then routed through multiple mule bank accounts to conceal the trail and later siphoned off through offshore ATM withdrawals using debit cards enabled for international transactions.

The funds were also diverted through wallet top-ups on overseas fintech platforms, predominantly "Pyypl", using Visa and MasterCard payment networks. These transactions appeared as Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions in banking systems, the agency said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Three Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Rs 82 Crore
Cyber crime: CBI raids 115 places in India in coordination with Interpol, FBI
Cyber crime: CBI raids 115 places in India in coordination with Interpol, FBI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding0:56

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at Jammu event attended by Farooq Abdullah1:40

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO