News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cyber crime: CBI raids 115 places in India in coordination with Interpol, FBI

Cyber crime: CBI raids 115 places in India in coordination with Interpol, FBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 05, 2022 01:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra in coordination with Interpol, FBI and police forces of multiple countries against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 115 locations with police forces in multiple states, officials said.

The CBI has registered 11 cases against cyber criminals involved in financial fraud using the internet and the agency conducted searches at 87 locations while 28 locations were raided by the state police forces, they said.

 

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency said.

The police forces of eight states and Union Territories including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Island, Chandigarh, and Haryana participated in the operation, CBI said in a statement.

"Searches are being conducted at around 115 locations. Of these, CBI is conducting searches in 11 cases at about 87 locations spread across 16 States while other State/Union Territory Police are conducting at around 28 locations," it said.

The agencies have seized Rs. 1.8 crore (approx.) in cash and 1.5 kg gold, Bank accounts with an amount of around Rs. 1.89 crore have been frozen in Karnataka, the statement said.

"Huge digital evidence including mobiles, laptops, etc have also been recovered," the spokesperson said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation about the action, the officials said.

The action has taken place in coordination with Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Australian Federal Police, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Man held for derogatory FB posts on Gen Rawat
Man held for derogatory FB posts on Gen Rawat
2,059 cyber crimes. Cost: Rs 10.96 billion
2,059 cyber crimes. Cost: Rs 10.96 billion
Warning! Sextortion Cases On The Rise
Warning! Sextortion Cases On The Rise
Mumbai gears up for rival Sena Dussehra rallies
Mumbai gears up for rival Sena Dussehra rallies
Guardiola backs 'versatile' Foden for long City spell
Guardiola backs 'versatile' Foden for long City spell
Ton-up Rossouw guides South Africa to consolation win
Ton-up Rossouw guides South Africa to consolation win
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How to protect yourself from Fake News & Cyber Crimes

How to protect yourself from Fake News & Cyber Crimes

Cybercrime against women up 28% since 2019

Cybercrime against women up 28% since 2019

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances