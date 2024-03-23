News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case

CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 23, 2024 12:49 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said.

IMAGE: Former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Mahua Moitra on Facebook

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

The CBI registered an FIR against the former TMC MP on Thursday on the directives of the Lokpal, which has instructed the agency to file a report within six months, they said.

 

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct".

The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be in the hustings during the upcoming general elections as a TMC candidate from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, issued the directions to the CBI after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, alleged that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
